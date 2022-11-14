Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland

Ashland Central Park 1898 Central Ave, Kentucky 41101

We invite you to join us in celebrating the annual, five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.

For more information call 606-329-1007 or visit winterwonderlandoflights.org

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
6063291007
