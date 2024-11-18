Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland
Ashland Central Park 1898 Central Ave, Kentucky 41101
Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival in Ashland
We invite you to join us in celebrating the annual, five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.
For more information call 606-329-1007 or visit winterwonderlandoflights.org
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor