Winter Wonderland of Lights at Ashland's Central Park

The Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival at Ashland's Central Park featuring 800,000 lights!We invite you to join us in celebrating our five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.

For more information call 606-324-5111 or visit winterwonderlandoflights.org