Winter Wonderland of Lights at Ashland's Central Park
to
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Winter Wonderland of Lights at Ashland's Central Park
The Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival at Ashland's Central Park featuring 800,000 lights!We invite you to join us in celebrating our five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.
For more information call 606-324-5111 or visit winterwonderlandoflights.org
Info
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Kids & Family