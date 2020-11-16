Winter Wonderland of Lights in Ashland
Ashland Central Park 1898 Central Ave, Kentucky 41101
Photo by Tom Worden
We invite you to join us in celebrating our five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.
For more information visit winterwonderlandoflights.org