Winter Wonderland of Lights in Ashland

Ashland Central Park 1898 Central Ave, Kentucky 41101

We invite you to join us in celebrating our five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.

For more information visit winterwonderlandoflights.org

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
