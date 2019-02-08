Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront!

to Google Calendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky

Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront!

The Inaugural Winter Xscape Beach Party presented by KISS 107 will take place February 8 & 9, 2019 at Newport’s Festival Park. Xscape the winter doldrums by partying in the area’s largest heated tent! Featuring: Silentdisco with 2 live dj’s and 1 live band, a real sand beach, fun beach games, great beach food and tropical cocktails.

Friday, February 8th: 5PM-1AM

Saturday, February 9th: 1PM-1AM

For more information call (513) 882-2951 or visit cincinnatifestivalsandevents.com/winter-xscape

Info
Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront! - 2019-02-08 17:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Submit Yours