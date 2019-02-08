Winter Xscape Beach Party at the Newport Riverfront!

The Inaugural Winter Xscape Beach Party presented by KISS 107 will take place February 8 & 9, 2019 at Newport’s Festival Park. Xscape the winter doldrums by partying in the area’s largest heated tent! Featuring: Silentdisco with 2 live dj’s and 1 live band, a real sand beach, fun beach games, great beach food and tropical cocktails.

Friday, February 8th: 5PM-1AM

Saturday, February 9th: 1PM-1AM

For more information call (513) 882-2951 or visit cincinnatifestivalsandevents.com/winter-xscape