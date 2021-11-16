× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Winter in Kentucky

Winter in Kentucky at Gallery 104

The Annual Winter in Kentucky event at Gallery 104 in downtown La Grange runs from Nov. 16 - Jan. 8, 2021 at Gallery 104 in La Grange, KY. The gallery is a non-profit art gallery featuring local and regional artists’ work. This is an excellent opportunity to find original art for holiday gifts by Arts Association of Oldham County artists represented in Gallery 104. Represented will be high quality original artwork at very reasonable prices.

A full range of gift-appropriate art at all price points is for sale. A variety of different art mediums are represented in Winter in Kentucky, suitable for holiday gift such as pottery, sculpture, fabric, glass, fiber, painting, wood, jewelry, photography and multimedia. Prices for artwork in Winter in Kentucky generally range from $10 up to $500. This show gives AAOC artists the opportunity to display additional inventory during the holidays. Shop for one-of-a-kind gifts from local artists and support a local non-profit organization

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit aaooc.org