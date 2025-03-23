× Expand Art in City Hall Prospect Winter into Spring art exhibition runs March 23 through May 16, 2025 at Prospect City Hall, 9200 Highway 42, Prospect Ky 40059. Opening reception on Sunday, March 23 from 2-5pm, includes meet the 15 artists, a portrait painting demonstration by John Michael Carter, and refreshments. Free and open to the public.

Winter into Spring in Prospect

Winter into Spring features 15 talented artists showcasing paintings, glass and more. The exhibition runs March 23 through May 16, 2025, at Prospect City Hall, 9200 Highway 42, Prospect Ky 40059. The opening reception is Sunday, March 23 from 2 to 5 pm. Open to the public, free of charge. The reception includes a portrait painting demonstration by John Michael Carter, refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists.

For more information call 502 228 1121 or visit aichprospect.com