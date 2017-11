WinterFest at Lake Cumberland Resort Park

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park invites you to get into the holiday spirit with us at our 2017 WinterFest!

Festivities include a good old-fashioned holiday party (Friday evening), miniature golf, a holiday movie double feature, dinner with Santa and more!

Special lodging rates (two-night minimum required) for lodge rooms start at $49.95 + tax per night. Cottage offer starts at $69.95 + tax per night.

For more information call: 270.343.3111