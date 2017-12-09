Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park

Sign up for Lake Cumberland State Resort Park's Reindeer Run 5k! The race is at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 if you register by Dec. 1. It’s $25 for race day registration that starts at 7 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to overall male and female & top three male and female finishers in each age division. Shirts will be guaranteed for all registered participants by Dec. 1, extra shirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information call: 270.343.3111