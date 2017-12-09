Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park

Google Calendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629

Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park

Sign up for Lake Cumberland State Resort Park's Reindeer Run 5k! The race is at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 if you register by Dec. 1. It’s $25 for race day registration that starts at 7 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to overall male and female & top three male and female finishers in each age division. Shirts will be guaranteed for all registered participants by Dec. 1, extra shirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

For more information call: 270.343.3111

Info
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629 View Map
Kids & Family
270.343.3111
Google Calendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Reindeer Run at Lake Cumberland Resort Park - 2017-12-09 00:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Submit Yours