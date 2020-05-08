Witness for the Prosecution at Shelby County Community Theatre

Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Witness for the Prosecution at Shelby County Community Theatre

May 8-10, 15-17, 2020

Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. Generally regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Performance times for all shows (unless otherwise noted):

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:30 PM

Ticket prices:

Adults: $16

Seniors (ages 62+): $13

Students and Children: $11

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

Reservations: Online & by phone at (502) 633-0222

For more information call  502-633-0222  or visit shelbytheatre.org

Shelby County Theatre
Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
502-633-0222
