Wizard of Oz On Ice at Lexington Opera House

Prepare to be captivated as Ice Creative Entertainment and the Lexington Opera House present "Wizard of Oz On Ice," a reimagined, all-new production that breathes fresh life into the beloved classic. Set on a stunning synthetic ice stage, this innovative performance will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025.From the visionary team behind acclaimed ice spectacles like "Peter Pan On Ice," "Cinderella On Ice," and "Beauty & The Beast On Ice" comes a fresh and exhilarating reimagining of L. Frank Baum's timeless story. This all-new production, "Wizard of Oz On Ice," promises to dazzle audiences of all ages with stunning choreography, state-of-the-art special effects, and vibrant costumes that bring the Land of Oz to life in ways never seen before, enchanting both the young and the young at heart.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/