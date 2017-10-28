Wizard of Oz at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

There truly is no place like home as the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ, twists its way into Lexington! The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs.

A spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film, THE WIZARD OF OZ will blow you away from the moment the tornado touches down and transports you to a dazzling Oz, complete with munchkins and flying monkeys. Don’t miss the chance to travel Over the Rainbow and experience this national treasure on stage.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

