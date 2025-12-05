Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

For more information, please call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org