Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray

to

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray

  Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

For more information, please call 270.759.1752  or visit  playhousemurray.org

Info

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Kids & Family
270.759.1752
to
Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray - 2025-12-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray - 2025-12-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray - 2025-12-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wizard of Oz at Playhouse in the Park Murray - 2025-12-05 20:00:00 ical