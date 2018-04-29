Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center

There truly is no place like home as the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ, twists its way into Paducah! The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs.

A spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film, THE WIZARD OF OZ will blow you away from the moment the tornado touches down and transports you to a dazzling Oz, complete with munchkins and flying monkeys. Don’t miss the chance to travel Over the Rainbow and experience this national treasure on stage.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Wizard of Oz at the Carson Center - 2018-04-29 18:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours