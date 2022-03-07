Woman’s Club of Louisville presents Love, Loss and What I Wore

The Woman’s Club of Louisville Committee on Drama is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Love, Loss and What I Wore, the award-winning play by Nora Ephron & Delia Ephron. Based on the 1995 book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman and told through a series of monologues and ensemble scenes, Love, Loss and What I Wore is a nostalgic recollection of pivotal events in women’s lives, highlighted by the clothes that make their memories truly unforgettable. Poignant, hilarious and heart-warming, this play is a celebration of fashion, women, and the thread that binds the two.

Three performances of Love, Loss and What I Wore will be held at the Woman’s Club of Louisville Theatre located at 1320 South Fourth St. Louisville, KY 40208 as follows:

Opening Night: Friday April 1, 2022 at 7:00PM with champagne reception - $40

Matinee: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00PM with dessert reception - $35

Matinee: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:00PM with dessert reception - $35

Tickets may be purchased online at https://wcl.ticketleap.com/love-loss-and-what-i-wore/

For more information visit wclouisville.org or call (502) 634-9437.