Women Breaking Boundaries Exhibit

Women Breaking Boundaries | October 11, 2019-April 12, 2020

A special exhibition that explores the role of women in art and art history at the Cincinnati Art Museum through artworks from the museum’s permanent collection created by female artists from the seventeenth century to today. The cross-departmental selection of 38 artworks from Europe, North America and Asia are in a range of mediums, including oil on canvas, metalwork, ceramic, and prints to photography and fashion. Prominent artists include Georgia O’Keeffe, Lorna Simpson, Kara Walker, Mary Cassatt, Julia Margaret Cameron, Elizabeth Catlett, and Chiyo Mitsuhisa. The exhibition will encourage visitors to think critically about gender, inclusion, and diversity and how that translates to the museum’s gallery walls.

Women Breaking Boundaries is conceived of as the museum’s main contribution and focal point to the larger ArtsWave Power of Her initiative. During Power of Her, the majority of the museum’s permanent gallery rotations throughout the museum will focus on female artists. Visitors are encouraged to view Women Breaking Boundaries, explore rotating galleries, as well as the Cincinnati Art Museum permanent collection galleries that feature women. A free gallery guide highlighting female artists in the collection will be available at the entrance to the museum. Related programs will be held at the museum in conjunction with the run of the exhibition, including Family First Saturday, Gallery Experiences, gallery talks and more. For a full list of programming, please visit the museum’s online calendar.

Women Breaking Boundaries will be on view in the Vance Waddell and Mayerson Galleries (Galleries 124 and 125). Admission is FREE. Photography is encouraged, but no flash. On social media, use #WomenBreakingBoundaries and #PowerofHer.

Free general admission to the Cincinnati Art Museum is made possible by a gift from the Rosenthal Family Foundation. Special exhibition pricing may vary. Parking at the Cincinnati Art Museum is free. The museum is open Tuesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Thursday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

For more information cincinnatiartmuseum.org