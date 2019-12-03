Women Chefs of Kentucky Dinner Benefitting Step by Step
Lockbox at 21C 167 W Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Women Chefs of Kentucky Dinner features culinary talent of five local women chefs for a cause. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington is honored to host and spotlight local women chefs including Lockbox Sous Chef Stephanie Callihan during the third installment of the Women Chefs of KY Dinner series.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefit Step by Step’s efforts to serve single mothers and their children as they overcome obstacles and create a future of their families.
The evening begins with passed apps by Aurora Peyton as well as cocktails by Lockbox’s house mixologist, Norma Beekman. Once seated guests will be treated to a five-course meal in 21c Lexington’s Main Gallery with each dish crafted by a different local, woman chef including Chloe Frabutts (Sidebar Grill), Samantha Fore (Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites), Breanna Baker (The LEE Initiative and 610 Magnolia), Stephanie Callihan (Lockbox), and Becca Schmute (Lockbox and Caked by Becca.) See full menu below.
Join 21c Museum Hotel Lexington for a night championing the women in our state who are putting food on the table while benefiting a cause that helps young moms in Lexington. Seating is limited. Reserve your spot by contacting Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington at 859.899.6860.
Who: Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington
What: Women Chefs of KY Dinner
Where: Lockbox, 167 W Main Street, Lexington KY 40507
When 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 2019
How: Seating is limited. https://fal.cn/WCKYdinner
Cost: $100 — 25% of proceeds to benefit Step by Step, Lexington
MENU
First Course
Chloe Frabutts with Sidebar Grill
Cured Beef Carpaccio with preserved pear compote, muchism radish and almond oil
Second Course
Samantha Fore, owner of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites
Curried Butternut Squash Soup with pulled pork and beets
Third Course
Breanna Baker with The LEE Initiative and 610 Magnolia
Black Garlic Doppio Pasta with dried shitake duxelle and fonduta, cashew butter, pickled cashews and toasted sourdough bread
Fourth Course
Stephanie Callihan, Sous Chef at Lockbox
Confit Duck with sweet tomato jam, dehydrated tomato powder and charred plums
Fifth Course
Becca Schmute, Pastry Chef at Lockbox and Owner of Caked by Becca
Sweet potato miso mousse with toasted dark chocolate and malted milk
For more information visit fal.cn/WCKYdinner