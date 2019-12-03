Women Chefs of Kentucky Dinner Benefitting Step by Step

Women Chefs of Kentucky Dinner features culinary talent of five local women chefs for a cause. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington is honored to host and spotlight local women chefs including Lockbox Sous Chef Stephanie Callihan during the third installment of the Women Chefs of KY Dinner series.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefit Step by Step’s efforts to serve single mothers and their children as they overcome obstacles and create a future of their families.

The evening begins with passed apps by Aurora Peyton as well as cocktails by Lockbox’s house mixologist, Norma Beekman. Once seated guests will be treated to a five-course meal in 21c Lexington’s Main Gallery with each dish crafted by a different local, woman chef including Chloe Frabutts (Sidebar Grill), Samantha Fore (Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites), Breanna Baker (The LEE Initiative and 610 Magnolia), Stephanie Callihan (Lockbox), and Becca Schmute (Lockbox and Caked by Becca.) See full menu below.

Join 21c Museum Hotel Lexington for a night championing the women in our state who are putting food on the table while benefiting a cause that helps young moms in Lexington. Seating is limited. Reserve your spot by contacting Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington at 859.899.6860.

Who: Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington

What: Women Chefs of KY Dinner

Where: Lockbox, 167 W Main Street, Lexington KY 40507

When 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 2019

How: Seating is limited. https://fal.cn/WCKYdinner

Cost: $100 — 25% of proceeds to benefit Step by Step, Lexington

MENU

First Course

Chloe Frabutts with Sidebar Grill

Cured Beef Carpaccio with preserved pear compote, muchism radish and almond oil

Second Course

Samantha Fore, owner of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with pulled pork and beets

Third Course

Breanna Baker with The LEE Initiative and 610 Magnolia

Black Garlic Doppio Pasta with dried shitake duxelle and fonduta, cashew butter, pickled cashews and toasted sourdough bread

Fourth Course

Stephanie Callihan, Sous Chef at Lockbox

Confit Duck with sweet tomato jam, dehydrated tomato powder and charred plums

Fifth Course

Becca Schmute, Pastry Chef at Lockbox and Owner of Caked by Becca

Sweet potato miso mousse with toasted dark chocolate and malted milk

For more information visit fal.cn/WCKYdinner