Women Who Write Spring Rejuvenation Conference

This year's conference, with the theme of How to Get My Words Out to the World, will open with keynote speaker and 2015-2016 Kentucky Poet Laureate, George Ella Lyon. The day will include panels and workshops on residencies, resources, and publishing options.

Pitch your latest book idea to a local agent.

Open to all genres, all genders. Join us in celebrating 25 years.

For more information visit womenwhowrite.com.