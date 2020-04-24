Women at Work: Venturing into the Public Sphere Exhibit

In the 19th century, societal changes transformed the lives of many American women. Freed from many domestic tasks by industrialization, women’s engagement extended from home and family into the larger community. They organized as workers and in clubs, pursuing new roles as artists, educators, social reformers, and business owners. They also became conscious of their shared identity as women, convening women’s rights conventions and organizing mass movements, including the decades-long struggle for suffrage. This exhibit explores the diversity of women’s experiences in the public sphere in the late 19th century. Co-curated by Jennie Cole, Maureen Lane, Jana Meyer, and Emily Benken

