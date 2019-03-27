Women in Wine - Appreciation Dinner at CRÚ Food and Wine Bar

Women in Wine - Appreciation Dinner at CRÚ Food and Wine Bar 

In honor of Women's History Month, CRU is featuring 4 powerhouse female winemakers from California.  Let's toast to the women who have made an impressive (and tasteful) impact on the wine industry! 

The Women in Wine:

Margo Van Staaveren, Winemaker for Chateau St Jean

Stacy Clark, Winemaker for Charles Krug

Sarah Quider, Winemaker for Ferrari-Carano

Janet Myers, Winemaker for Mount Veeder

4 Courses + 4 Wines for $60

Guest Speaker:  Jason Wyatt, Director of Wine Education

For more information call 859-971-9463  or  visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html

CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517 View Map
859-971-9463
