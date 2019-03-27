Women in Wine - Appreciation Dinner at CRÚ Food and Wine Bar
CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Women in Wine - Appreciation Dinner at CRÚ Food and Wine Bar
In honor of Women's History Month, CRU is featuring 4 powerhouse female winemakers from California. Let's toast to the women who have made an impressive (and tasteful) impact on the wine industry!
The Women in Wine:
Margo Van Staaveren, Winemaker for Chateau St Jean
Stacy Clark, Winemaker for Charles Krug
Sarah Quider, Winemaker for Ferrari-Carano
Janet Myers, Winemaker for Mount Veeder
4 Courses + 4 Wines for $60
Guest Speaker: Jason Wyatt, Director of Wine Education
For more information call 859-971-9463 or visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html