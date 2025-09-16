× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Women of Abstraction

Women of Abstraction at Gallery 104

September 24th – October 21st from 10am – 4pm

A competitive show open to abstract creations in all mediums by women artists only. The Arts Association of Oldham County operates Gallery 104 in La Grange, which displays a variety of artwork such as ceramics, jewelry, paintings and fiber art. This show is sponsored by the Psi Iota Xi sorority.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/