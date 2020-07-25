Women of the Movement at the Ali Center
Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Women of the Movement at the Ali Center
Interested in running for office? The Ali Center and The Political Women’s Council are partnering to help guide you through the political process with strategy and confidence. In this session, participants will gain the knowledge on how to run for office, how to frame their platform by sharing and discussing with their families, and the requirements for residency to filing. Fundraising, social media, and paid digital campaigns are other elements that will be covered during the event. This event is free and open to the public.
Registration is required. Please register here: https://19291.blackbaudhosting.com/19291/Women-of-the-Movement
For more information visit alicenter.com