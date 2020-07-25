× Expand Muhammad Ali Center Women of the Movement

Women of the Movement at the Ali Center

Interested in running for office? The Ali Center and The Political Women’s Council are partnering to help guide you through the political process with strategy and confidence. In this session, participants will gain the knowledge on how to run for office, how to frame their platform by sharing and discussing with their families, and the requirements for residency to filing. Fundraising, social media, and paid digital campaigns are other elements that will be covered during the event. This event is free and open to the public.

Registration is required. Please register here: https://19291.blackbaudhosting.com/19291/Women-of-the-Movement

For more information visit alicenter.com