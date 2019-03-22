Women's History Tour at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Explore the spaces occupied by Shaker sisters who lived, worked, and made an impact on South Union’s history. Join Curator of Community Engagement, Rebekah Brummett. Free with village admission.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com
