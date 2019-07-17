Women's History Tour at South Union Shaker Village

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Women's History Tour at South Union Shaker Village

Explore the spaces occupied by Shaker sisters who lived, worked, and made an impact on South Union’s history.  Join Curator of Community Engagement, Rebekah Brummett. Free with village admission. 

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
270-542-4167
