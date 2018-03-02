Women's Work: Quilt Art by Rebekka Seigel and Opening Reception

Women's Work: Quilt Art by Rebekka Seigel/Opening Reception

Join the Oldham County History Center for an Opening Reception for Women's Work: Quilt Art by Rebekka Seigel on Friday, March 2 from 5-7 p.m.

Like many generations of young girls before her, Rebekka Seigel loved playing with paper dolls while growing up in Ohio. She has transferred this fondness into a quilt exhibit that extols the significance of 13 influential 20th century women.

Seigel said the idea for such a quilt was born when “I was commissioned to do one for Phyllis George.” George is the former wife of Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr, and the quilt illustrated her life in a paper doll format.

The technique of paper doll quilting is unique to Seigel. Such a quilt features an image of its subject and contains smaller quilts attached to the large one with Velcro. The smaller quilts can b moved about, thus manipulating the overall effect.

Seigel thought that telling a woman’s history “through a garment would be an interesting way to tell about that woman’s life,” she said. “Women’s Work” is a traveling exhibit that has traversed the United States.

As to her choice of which women to include, “They sort of chose me,” she said. For her subjects, Seigel chose such women as dancer and choreographer Martha Graham, Kentucky folk singer Jean Ritchie and anthropologist Margaret Mead.

This Opening Reception includes wine and cheese with a talk by Seigel. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations required by calling 502-222-0826.

Women's Work: Quilt Art by Rebekka Seigel will be on display March 2 - May 6 at the Oldham County History Center. Admission is charged to visit the museum.

For more information call 502-222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org