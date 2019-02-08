Women’s Adventure Weekend at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park

If you’re interested in learning about hiking, paddling, mountain biking and more outdoor adventure, consider signing up for the Women’s Adventure Weekend Feb. 8-10 at Greenbo Lake State Park.

The weekend will include sessions on night navigation, trail food, appropriate clothing and gear, paddling, mountain biking and more. The adventure film “Blood Road” will also be screened Saturday evening.

The weekend is hosted by Flying Squirrel Adventures and Kentucky State Parks. The $25 per person registration fee will go to the Kentucky State Parks Foundation. There will be an opening dinner Friday, Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m. and a night hike at 8 p.m. The sessions will be held throughout Saturday and Sunday morning.

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park has a lodge and restaurant, along with hiking trails, lake, campground and beautiful scenery. To make a reservation for this weekend, email: flyingsquirreladventures@gmail.com

For more information call 606-473-7324 or visit parks.ky.gov