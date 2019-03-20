Women’s History Month Presentation: The Rise of Women

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling will present a special one-night only women’s panel event, “The Rise of Women,” at the Dr. Thomas Hunt Morgan House, 210 North Broadway in Lexington on Wednesday, March 20th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A donation of $20 at the door to Breaking the Bronze Ceiling is suggested. Seating is limited. Free parking is available.

The event will feature three inspiring female panelists discussing their respective impressive careers in primarily male-dominated industries, including Judge Pamela Goodwine, Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton, and Jane Bowie, Distillery Maturation Specialist at Maker’s Mark. The evening will also include a bourbon tasting from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., with special musical guest, cellist and composer Ben Sollee.

For more information visit breakingthebronzeceiling.com