Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

to Google Calendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00

Riding for Hope 4185 Walt Robertson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

Area women will have a new method for self-care and personal development as Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) and Charlotte Hiler Easley, Licensed Certified Social Worker, partner to provide specialized services using horses to relax and refocus.

Starting Friday, September 21, Easley and CKRH Programming and Equine Manager Lisa Swanson will begin a five-week series called   Life Rhythms. Participants will learn about horses and horsemanship as they discuss issues they are facing in life and with the connections they share with people in their lives. 

Life Rhythms will meet each Friday at 1-2:30 p.m. from September 21- October 19. Group size is limited. The cost is $350 per person or $325 per person, if you register with a friend. To register, email   charlotte@charlotteeasley.com  or   equinecare@ckrh.org.

For more information call (859) 231-7066 or  visit CKRH.org

Info
Riding for Hope 4185 Walt Robertson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - 2018-09-21 13:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Submit Yours