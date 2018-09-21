Women’s Retreat at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

Area women will have a new method for self-care and personal development as Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) and Charlotte Hiler Easley, Licensed Certified Social Worker, partner to provide specialized services using horses to relax and refocus.

Starting Friday, September 21, Easley and CKRH Programming and Equine Manager Lisa Swanson will begin a five-week series called Life Rhythms. Participants will learn about horses and horsemanship as they discuss issues they are facing in life and with the connections they share with people in their lives.

Life Rhythms will meet each Friday at 1-2:30 p.m. from September 21- October 19. Group size is limited. The cost is $350 per person or $325 per person, if you register with a friend. To register, email charlotte@charlotteeasley.com or equinecare@ckrh.org.

For more information call (859) 231-7066 or visit CKRH.org