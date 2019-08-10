Wood Engravings Demostration at Ky Artisan Center

John Dixon Creates Wood Engravings

Danville artist John Dixon will demonstrate wood engraving from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea. Wood engravings are an intricate form of illustration. Dixon studies with Canadian wood engraver Wesley Bates and prints his engravings at Larkspur Press in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov