Wood Veneer Baskets Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

David & Donna Glenn Demonstrate Wood Veneer Baskets at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Aug. 5, David and Donna Glenn, of Louisville, will demonstrate how they make their wood veneer baskets from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

Baskets created by the Glenns come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are woven using different colored wood veneer, which allows for a wide variety of patterns.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov