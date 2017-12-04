WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour Presents Woodsongs Kids

This Special Event broadcast of WoodSongs will be an adventurous exploration of the world of Roots Music. Appearing on the broadcast will be the Presidents of the major roots organizations to explain what each organization does and how interested musicians can benefit from their grassroots work. They have also each hand selected a WOODSONGS KID that best represents their musical image to spotlight the next "link in the chain."

THE BLUES FOUNDATION mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of the uniquely American art form. Representing the Blues Foundation is 16-year-old David Julia. Watch a clip.

FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL mission is to nurture, engage and empower the international folk music community - traditional and contemporary, amateur and professional - through education, advocacy and performance. Folk Alliance International has selected Indian/American siblings GIRI & UMA PETERS to appear on WoodSongs. Watch a clip.

THE INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION (IBMA) mission connects and educates bluegrass professionals, empowers the bluegrass community, and encourages worldwide appreciation of bluegrass music of yesterday, today and tomorrow. They have picked Grand Master Fiddle champion Ivy Phillips from Chapmansboro, Tennessee to perform on the broadcast. Watch a clip.

Also performing are blues legend Steady Rollin' Bob Margolin and Nashville fiddler Deanie Richardson.

Monday, December 4 | 6:45PM

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center | 300 E Third St

$10 | FREE for WoodSongs Partners

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com