WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour Presents The Farmer & Adele and Cedric Burnside

Cedric Burnside still lives on several acres not far from the Holly Springs, Mississippi, home where he was raised by “Big Daddy,” his grandfather, the late singer/songwriter/guitarist R.L. Burnside whom Cedric famously played with, just as his own father, drummer Calvin Jackson, did. Cedric was literally born to the blues, more specifically, the “rhythmically unorthodox” Hill country variant which emerged from Mississippi, where he grew up surrounded (and influenced) by Junior Kimbrough, Jessie May Hemphill and Otha Turner, as well as delta musicians T-Model Ford and Paul “Wine” Jones. This Grammy-nominated and Blues Music Awards winner latest is ‘Benton County Relic’ which brings the blues alive for a new generation. Watch a clip.

The Farmer & Adele are reinventing the modern cowboy/cowgirl while respecting its beginnings. Based out of Nashville, TN, The Farmer & Adele – led by Grace Adele and Keenan Wade – leads the pack of a new wave of musicians revitalizing western swing music. With a star-studded record, award nominations and their own morning radio show on WSM’s Route 650, The Farmer & Adele are a one-two punch of classic meets modern. The band’s debut effort, ‘Into the Wide Open Sky’, combines original compositions rooted in familiar styles of the American landscape. Traces of classic country, jazz and Tin Pan Alley songwriting interweave throughout the group’s top-notch musicianship

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

