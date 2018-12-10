WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour Presents Sister Sadie and Muriel Anderson

Sister Sadie is the all-female/all-star bluegrass group comprised of some of the best-known musicians in bluegrass featuring five time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, Gena Britt and Beth Lawrence. The group was born out of what was originally supposed to be a one time jam at The Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee with five good friends. Shortly after that sold out show, the band began getting calls for gigs and the girls decided to officially form “Sister Sadie”. The band’s highly-anticipated sophomore project has turned heads in a big way, garnering rave reviews by top publications, and also debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart.

Muriel Anderson is one of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists. She is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship and has performed/recorded with Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Victor Wooten and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra. Her obvious joy of music, humor and her facility across the genres of folk, classical, jazz, bluegrass and international music is revered by guitarists worldwide. Also, Muriel is host of the renowned Muriel Anderson’s ALL STAR GUITAR NIGHT® and founder of the MUSIC FOR LIFE ALLIANCE charity. Her current project ‘Eclipse’ is a CD of harp-guitar music to evoke the magic of the solar eclipse, enclosed in a greeting card by the brilliant photo-artist Bryan Allen.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com