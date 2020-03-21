Woodcarving Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jack Gann and Keith Flowers Demonstrate Woodcarving

On Saturday, March 21, Jack Gann and Keith Flowers, two members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers will demonstrate woodcarving at the Center. These two carvers will explain their individual carving techniques and show visitors how they color their works. This Central-Kentucky group demonstrates on the third Saturday of every month at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov