Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Ouita and Friends
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Warehouse
Saturday, September 14, 2019
6:30 – 9:30 pm
$100/person
In the Finale of our Best of Kentucky Dinner Series, we welcome Woodford Reserve Chef-in-Residence Ouita Michel and special guests to present the best of Kentucky cuisine. The evening will feature distillery tours, a plated dinner, paired cocktails, and live music. Guests must be 21 and over to attend.
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/