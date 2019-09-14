× Expand Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve Warehouse

Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Ouita and Friends

Saturday, September 14, 2019

6:30 – 9:30 pm

$100/person

In the Finale of our Best of Kentucky Dinner Series, we welcome Woodford Reserve Chef-in-Residence Ouita Michel and special guests to present the best of Kentucky cuisine. The evening will feature distillery tours, a plated dinner, paired cocktails, and live music. Guests must be 21 and over to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/