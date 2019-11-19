Woodsongs 100th Show Presents Riders in the Sky

RIDERS IN THE SKY … of all the artists we could invite to be part of this only our friends Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey the Polka King could fill the bill. They have performed over 7,000 of their own concerts, the stars of major potion picture like Toy Story, Grammy Award winners, members of the Grand Ole Opry and they had their own live audience radio program called RIDERS RADIO THEATER . The 1000th episode of “WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour,” featuring Riders in the Sky, will be taped at The Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 on Tuesday, November 19, at 6:45 p.m. Doors will open at 6:20.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com