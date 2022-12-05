Woodsongs Kids

WOODSONGS KIDS is a brand new TV series just for kids musicians and performers. Think “Mr Rogers meets the Grand Ole Opry.”

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

