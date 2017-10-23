Woodsongs Presents A Memphis Celebration of Sun Records

Sun Records was founded in 1952 by Sam Phillips in Memphis, Tennessee and is the birthplace of rock and roll that launched the careers of Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Elvis, Jerry Lee, and Charlie Rich. ‘Red Hot: A Memphis Celebration of Sun Records’ is a jubilant homegrown commemoration of the timeless legacy of the tiny independent label that changed the face of American music. All proceeds from the release (the debut for the label, run by the Americana Music Society, a Memphis nonprofit organization), will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Memphis facility that is one of the nation’s top pediatric care centers. Memphis musician appearing on this legacy broadcast include: producer and Americana songwriter Bryan Hayes; acclaimed veteran of the Memphis music scene John Paul Keith; American singer, songwriter, upright bass player and actress Amy LaVere and respected artist, songwriter and producer Will Sexton.

General Public: $20 WS Partners: $10

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com