Woodsongs Presents Abe Partridge & Nora Jane Struthers

Abe Partridge sounds older than his 37 years. This troubadour grew up in Alabama, moved to a rural enclave of Kentucky, and served with the Air Force in Qatar in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Upon his return to the states, he turned his attention to being a songwriter & creator of folk art paintings. Partridge draws listeners in with gothic storytelling and a dark humor reminiscent of the late Townes Van Zandt – delivered in a gravelly tone that conjures up images of Tom Waits in his barstool warming days. https://abepartridge.com

Nora Jane Struthershas written “some of the most quietly powerful narratives within the new wave of Americana artists,” says Ann Powers of NPR Music. Born in Virginia, raised in New Jersey and living now in Nashville, Strutters has built her career on these kinds of songs. There’s an honesty and energy to Nora Jane’s stage presence; a vulnerability that is part and parcel of great artistry. Her new album ‘Bright Lights, Long Drives’ finds the poetry in the everyday and in life’s little miracles.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com