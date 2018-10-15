Woodsongs Presents Amy Helm

AMY HELM is a founding member of the alt-country collective Ollabelle and daughter of LEVON HELM, the legendary drummer of The Band. She began her musical career with Ollabelle and later served as a backing musician in her father’s Midnight Ramble Band. While This Too Shall Light is only Helm’s second album under her own name, it serves as a comprehensive portrait covering her life’s journeys and recoveries; They’re the stories that, no matter where they take her, seem to end and begin in the same place like a circle. The 10 tracks on Amy Helm’s new CD Too Shall Light, released on Yep Roc Records, are marked by streaks of Americana, country, blues, and gospel, and the kinds of four-part harmonies that can burst open a melody and close the loop of an octave. Produced by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Joe Henry, This Too Shall Light comprises a diverse range of influences.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com