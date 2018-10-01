Woodsongs Presents Arvel Bird and Cicada Rhythm

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Woodsongs Presents Arvel Bird and Cicada Rhythm

ARVEL BIRD is a classically trained as a violinist compositions whose performances encompass traditional Celtic tunes and bluegrass standards to his contemporary Native American and Celtic rock orchestrations. His performances have been called “Braveheart Meets Last of the Mohicans … at Woodstock.” Arvel toured worldwide with Glen Campbell for six years and also worked with Loretta Lynn, Tom T. Hall, Ray Price, Louise Mandrell, and Clay Walker. His newest and most vibrant instrumental release ‘Animal Totems’ is a tribute to the endangered species of the world.

CICADA RHYTHM is the sound of Juilliard-trained bassist Andrea DeMarcus and rootsy guitarist Dave Kirslis. Born and raised in Georgia, the duo merges both traditional and contemporary Americana music with topical lyrics. Their latest album is ‘Everywhere I Go’ out on New West

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
859-252-8888
