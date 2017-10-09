Woodsongs Presents BILLY STRINGS AND WHISKEY SHIVERS

BILLY STRINGS delivers EXTREME American string band music with energy levels usually associated with a box of dynamite. His profile as a guitarist and singer in the acoustic/bluegrass scene continues to grow and has already earned some landmark achievements. He also just won IBMA 2016 Momentum Awards Instrumentalist of the Year for guitar, banjo and mandolin and was voted #1 in, scene tastemaker, Bluegrass Situation's Top 16 of '16. His latest is 'Turmoil & Tinfoil.'

WHISKEY SHIVERS is a masterfully talented string band known for raucous live shows based out of Austin, Texas. The band have made a name for themselves with a genre-pushing sound that the Washington Post called "apocalyptic Americana." NPR described them as "frenetic bluegrass" with a "punk spirit." The band members also just wrapped shooting for their role in the upcoming film 'Pitch Perfect 3,' It might sound strange for a bluegrass band, but the big screen is the perfect place for Whiskey Shivers, who had their first major breakout when their horror-movie influenced music video went viral after ending up on the top of Reddit's front page. The band's new album is 'Some Part of Something.'

General Public: $10 WS Partners: Free

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com