Woodsongs Presents Bela Fleck

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Woodsongs Presents Bela Fleck

BELA FLECK AND ABIGAIL WASHBURN, “the king and queen of the banjo” (Paste Magazine), have a musical partnership like no other. Béla Fleck is a fifteen-time Grammy Award winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres, and Abigail Washburn a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player who re-radicalized it by combining it with Far East culture and sounds. With one eye on using the banjo to showcase America’s rich heritage and the other pulling the noble instrument from its most familiar arena into new and unique realms, the duo’s self-titled debut earned the 2016 Grammy for Best Folk Album. Their second album ‘Echo in the Valley’ on Rounder Records is simultaneously familiar and wildly innovative.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
859-252-8888
