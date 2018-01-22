Woodsongs Presents Button

BUTTON is a new musical project featuring the legendary JOHN COWAN with his friends ED TOTH of the Doobie Brothers and KEITH HOWLAND of Chicago. Yes … all three on the same stage, same night, same broadcast. Their blend of diverse musical influences create a unique style that will appeal to fans of jam bands, progressive rock, and classic rock alike! The Button debut album was produced by the band and recorded in Nashville.

The resume of each musician on their own would fill an entire broadcast … Ed Toth joined the Doobie Brothers in 2005 after 9 years with the band Vertical Horizon. Through the years, bassist-vocalist John Cowan has performed in many projects, including New Grass Revival, The John Cowan Band and The Doobie Brothers. A veteran of Chicago, Keith Howland has played lead guitar for the band since 1995.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com