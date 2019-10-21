Woodsongs Presents Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward are known for excelling in different genres, yet the two veteran musicians have been running in similar circles before pairing up for touring in 2018. With a career spanning 26 years and almost 20 albums, virtuoso guitarist Charlie Hunter has worked with the likes of Norah Jones, Mos Def, John Mayer, and D’Angelo. He is widely considered the authority on the seven and eight – string guitar. Lucy Woodward made her major label debut in 2003. She has since recorded/toured with Rod Stewart, Snarky Puppy, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Pink Martini, Chaka Khan and Carole King releasing 3 more albums along the way. ‘Music!Music!Music!’ marks the recorded debut of the musical partnership and an exhilarating blast of blues, soul and funk.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

