Woodsongs Presents Chris Robinson Brotherhood

CHRIS ROBINSON BROTHERHOOD was formed by the iconic frontman of rock and roll powerhouse band The Black Crowes in 2011 and is now in the midst of one of their most prolific periods to date. Overspilling with stunning musicianship and infectious energy, the band intertwines country, blues and psychedelia, even channeling freewheeling 60s' folk. Watch a clip.

ACOUSTIC EIDOLON is what happens when you cross a guitar with 2 necks and a cello with attitude. This duo featuring Joe Scott on double neck guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello are from Colorado and have graced stages throughout the US, Europe, Australia and Canada. Watch a clip.

Monday, September 25 | 6:45PM

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center | 300 E Third

Time: 6:45PM

Tickets: $5 Students | $10 Adults

Reservations Mandatory.

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com