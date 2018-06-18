Woodsongs Presents Dawn Landes

Dawn Landes is one of the most fearlessly innovative musicians working today. Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and Branson, Missouri, Landes cultivated her musical gifts not only through performing and songwriting, but also through learn-by-doing production work that eventually led her to co-owning a recording studio for a time. Over the years, she has collaborated with such contemporaries as Will Oldham, Justin Townes Earle, and Norah Jones. Her latest ‘Meet Me At The River’ is Landes’ self-described “Nashville record.” She has assured its pedigree by enlisting the production skills of Fred Foster, the Country Music Hall of Fame member, and an an A-Team of Nashville musicians.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com