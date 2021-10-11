Woodsongs Presents Drew Holcomb and Jack Broadbent

DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, John Hiatt, Don Henley, and more. The band has sold over 150,000 albums to date and played over 2,000 concert dates in 7 countries. Their songs have received over 60 TV placements, appearing on How I Met Your Mother, Criminal Minds, Parenthood, Nashville, HOUSE, Justified and more. Their latest album, Dragons, is available now.

JACK BROADBENT has spent the past few years wowing audiences across the globe with his blend of virtuosic acoustic and slide guitar and blues inspired vocals. Hailed as “the new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival and “the real thang” by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Broadbent has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ronnie Wood, Peter Frampton, Tommy Emmanuel,and Tony Joe White. His songs can span from a beautiful folk ballad to straight ahead rock and roll. Broadbent has four full length albums under his belt.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com