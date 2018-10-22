Woodsongs Presents From Mexico to the Blues

LEN HUICANI (pronounced wee-KAH-nee) takes you on a journey of Mexico’s music, time and place with their traditional costumes and native instruments. Meaning “the singers” in their indigenous Indian language of Nahuatl, the band makes the beautiful “harpa jarocha” or folk harp, the centerpiece of their music. Since 1973, their music and international achievements have earned the honor of ‘Best Folk Group in Mexico’ by the Union of Music and Theater Critics.

VANESSA COLLIER is a master musician and multi-instrumentalist whose head-turning, fiery, and passionate performances recently got the attention of Buddy Guy. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone, and witty songwriting, Collier is blazing a trail, racking up an impressive arsenal of honors, and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction and one we would all do well to watch. She was recently nominated for TWO 2018 Blues Music Awards and released her new album ‘Honey Up’ this summer.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com