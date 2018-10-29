Woodsongs Presents From Smithsonian Folkways 70th Anniversary

On this Special Event Broadcast of WoodSongs, we’ll be honoring one of the most important legacy’s in all of recorded music… Smithsonian Folkways in celebration of their 70th anniversary.

As Michael Johnathon notes, “Smithsonian Folkways is the musical treasure box of America’s roots music. It is Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly and Big Bill Broonzy. It’s what WoodSongs aspires to be. Our show was even based on Pete’s old TV series Rainbow Quest. It’s like WoodSongs is coming full circle as we present the great work of Smithsonian Folkways to a world wide audience.”

Appearing on the broadcast will be three incredible Folkways artists that continue the tradition that Moses Asch, who founded Folkways Records in 1948 to document the “people’s music”, carry forward. Artists appearing on the broadcast include: Dom Flemons co-founding member of the GRAMMY-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, Grenadian-Canadian songwriter and tradition bearer Kaia Kater and Iraqi-American oud player Rahim AlHaj. Folkways’ Huib Schippers, (Curator and Director) and Jeff Place (Curator and Senior Archivist) will join Michael to share the label’s mission, story and cultural heritage with WoodSongs’ global audience.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com